Neighbour hailed as hero

Photo: CTV

A Courtenay man pulled his neighbour out of a burning trailer, Thursday.

The trailer was engulfed in flames at Maple Pool Campground and RV Park.

A man inside the unit tried to climb out a window and was helped to escape by a neighbour, who grabbed a fire extinguisher and fought the flames until firefighters arrived.

“I jumped up, smashed the window with my fist, and I grabbed him by the hair and ass and I pulled him out through the window onto the ground, dragged him across, grabbed a hose and started hosing down everybody’s place,” said the neighbour.

Other neighbours hailed Ron as a hero.

The man in the burning trailer was taken to hospital with burns to his hands and feet.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island