42534

BC  

Neighbour hailed as hero

- | Story: 197911

A Courtenay man pulled his neighbour out of a burning trailer, Thursday.

The trailer was engulfed in flames at Maple Pool Campground and RV Park.

A man inside the unit tried to climb out a window and was helped to escape by a neighbour, who grabbed a fire extinguisher and fought the flames until firefighters arrived.

“I jumped up, smashed the window with my fist, and I grabbed him by the hair and ass and I pulled him out through the window onto the ground, dragged him across, grabbed a hose and started hosing down everybody’s place,” said the neighbour.

Other neighbours hailed Ron as a hero.

The man in the burning trailer was taken to hospital with burns to his hands and feet.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
40931
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40931
40958
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41357


Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award

Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing, whether intentional or not.
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award (2)
Galleries
These amusing yearbook quotes will live on forever.
We shouldn’t have to explain this to you, but here’s why the earth isn’t flat
Must Watch
The mainstreaming of conspiracy theories is nothing if not a...
Harry Styles plays acoustic set in Mexico City to honor bombing victims
Music
Harry Styles honored the victims of Monday night's bomb blast...
Does Lorde have the chops for this babysitting gig?
Must Watch
Yes, Lorde really did offer to babysit this guy’s cute...

40663