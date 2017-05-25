Mayors want action on ODs

Photo: The Canadian Press

Mayors across Canada are calling for federal leadership on the "national emergency" of overdoses by ensuring provinces provide timely access to addiction treatment and by launching public education campaigns.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, who heads a task force of the big city mayors caucus on the opioid crisis, said he and his counterparts in 12 other cities agree the situation is so dire that Ottawa must take a leadership role if jurisdictions are not moving fast enough to save lives.

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott said last month she's frustrated with provinces and territories that have not provided her with information on overdose deaths despite repeated requests.

Robertson said some provinces are "dragging their feet" on data collection but the federal government must step in with a standardized format to gather the information, which should be reported publicly at least every quarter.

"It's shocking when this epidemic is sweeping across Canada, when facts are being withheld," he said in an interview, noting Vancouver collects weekly information on the number of fatal and non-fatal overdoses while the provincial coroner's service publishes monthly updates on its website.

The service said there were 347 drug overdose fatalities in British Columbia between January and March, putting the total on track to surpass the record 931 illicit drug deaths last year, many involving the painkiller fentanyl.

The Vancouver Police Department issued its own report Wednesday calling for treatment on demand, saying the opioid crisis is taxing officers who can't immediately refer people who need help and that reviving them with the overdose-reversing drug naloxone isn't good enough.