41299
42622

BC  

E. coli in Nelson water

- | Story: 197890

Residents of Nelson have been told for the second time this month to boil their tap water before drinking it.

The city issued the boil-water notice Wednesday evening, after finding samples of coliform bacteria in the system.

“The sample was from the outer limit of our distribution system,” says Chris Gainham, manager of municipal services.  He says one bit of good news was that no E. coli was found in the city’s main reservoir.

“I suspect it may be an issue with our sampling,” Gainham says.

False alarm or not, officials issued the health notice to residents, and began flushing out the system and shocking it with chlorine. Gainham says they’ll re-sample the water in about three days. If no E. coli samples are found, they’ll rescind the boil-water notice.

But that doesn’t mean Nelson water users are out of the woods. High temperatures over the next few days are expected to bring a lot of snowmelt down from the mountains, increasing turbidity and degrading water quality. Before Wednesday's boil notice, the city had been under a water quality advisory since May 6.

E. coli in water can indicate the presence of bacteria, viruses and parasites that can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, vomiting or other symptoms.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and let to cool before drinking.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42084
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40906
38601
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39334


Does Lorde have the chops for this babysitting gig?

Must Watch
Yes, Lorde really did offer to babysit this guy’s cute kids. In all seriousness, New Zealand’s pop queen really...
Nicole Kidman vows to support female film directors
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman has urged actresses to throw their support behind...
Journalist asks the coach why he let one of his players attend his child’s birth
Must Watch
What a good coach. It’s a game, who cares. No person should...
Best of Seven Dresses – May 25, 2017
Galleries
Short dresses will never go out of style. Vote for your favourite...
Asking Siri strange questions in public
Must Watch
Ah, good, wholesome pranks where no one gets hurt. Like a breath...

39296