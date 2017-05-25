Grace McCarthy dies

Photo: Contributed

B.C. political icon Grace McCarthy has died.

The former Social Credit cabinet minister and deputy premier died peacefully at her home in Vancouver Wednesday night after a lengthy battle with a brain tumour.

McCarthy, 90, was surrounded by family.

McCarthy was born in Vancouver, and at the age of 17 cashed in a $50 war bond and opened her own flower shop, Grayce Florists, which she developed into five retail locations across the city.

She was first elected in the 1966 provincial election, in the Vancouver-Little Mountain riding, and served over three decades in civic and provincial office.

McCarthy served as president of the Social Credit Party and was a political force credited with rebuilding the Socred brand in the 1970s.

She became the first woman in Canada to serve as deputy premier and held various cabinet portfolios, including tourism, human resources, provincial secretary and economic development.

She initiated the first toll-free help line for children, broadened home ownership legislation to include women for the first time, and was instrumental in bringing Expo 86 to Vancouver.

McCarthy received the Order of Canada in 1992 and the Order of British Columbia in 2004.