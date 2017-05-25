Greens still seeking deal

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver speaks to media outside the legislature, Wednesday.

British Columbia entered a new stage of political uncertainty Wednesday as the final vote count from an election held more than two weeks ago confirmed the province's first minority government in 65 years.

But with the balance of power firmly in his grasp, Green Leader Andrew Weaver indicated he wants to end the confusion that has gripped the province since May 9 by trying to reach a deal with either the Liberals or the NDP on a minority government by next Wednesday.

"We're committed to bring stability to this province and we're committed to ensuring the decisions we make in the next few days are those that actually make government work in British Columbia," he told a news conference.

"We recognize it's important over the next week or so ... to give certainty to British Columbia and that's our target as we stand today."

Weaver said he's aiming for Wednesday or earlier to broker a working agreement with either the Liberals or the NDP, but he's open to an extension if required.

"It's not a deal breaker if we're so close and we still need more time," he said.

The Liberals finished one seat short of a majority, with 43 seats in the 87-seat legislature. The NDP has 41 seats and the Greens have three — a historic achievement for the party as it built on the lone seat held by Weaver before the election.

The focus during the final count was on the riding of Courtenay-Comox, which the NDP won by 189 votes after holding a slim nine-vote lead on election night. The Liberals had hoped to swing the riding in their favour once absentee ballots were counted.

Elections BC says none of the races finished close enough to trigger automatic applications for judicial recounts.

Exploratory talks involving possible political collaborations with the Greens have been underway since the election, but the parties have said they were awaiting the final results to begin the talks in earnest on the shape of a minority government.