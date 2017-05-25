41717

BC  

Greens still seeking deal

- | Story: 197848

British Columbia entered a new stage of political uncertainty Wednesday as the final vote count from an election held more than two weeks ago confirmed the province's first minority government in 65 years.

But with the balance of power firmly in his grasp, Green Leader Andrew Weaver indicated he wants to end the confusion that has gripped the province since May 9 by trying to reach a deal with either the Liberals or the NDP on a minority government by next Wednesday.

"We're committed to bring stability to this province and we're committed to ensuring the decisions we make in the next few days are those that actually make government work in British Columbia," he told a news conference.

"We recognize it's important over the next week or so ... to give certainty to British Columbia and that's our target as we stand today."

Weaver said he's aiming for Wednesday or earlier to broker a working agreement with either the Liberals or the NDP, but he's open to an extension if required.

"It's not a deal breaker if we're so close and we still need more time," he said.

The Liberals finished one seat short of a majority, with 43 seats in the 87-seat legislature. The NDP has 41 seats and the Greens have three — a historic achievement for the party as it built on the lone seat held by Weaver before the election.

The focus during the final count was on the riding of Courtenay-Comox, which the NDP won by 189 votes after holding a slim nine-vote lead on election night. The Liberals had hoped to swing the riding in their favour once absentee ballots were counted.

Elections BC says none of the races finished close enough to trigger automatic applications for judicial recounts.

Exploratory talks involving possible political collaborations with the Greens have been underway since the election, but the parties have said they were awaiting the final results to begin the talks in earnest on the shape of a minority government.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42084
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40931
41947
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38601


Asking Siri strange questions in public

Must Watch
Ah, good, wholesome pranks where no one gets hurt. Like a breath of fresh air.
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a relaxing cruise through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cat safety begins here.
Ariana Grande offers to cover funeral costs for bombing victims – report
Music
Ariana Grande is reportedly preparing to cover the costs of...
Genius ways to answer exam questions when you haven’t studied at all
Galleries
So it’s exam day, you’ve forgotten to study, and...

39260