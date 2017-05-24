42534

BC  

Ex-cop faces more charges

More criminal charges have been laid against a former Vancouver police detective constable.

British Columbia's prosecution service says James Fisher faces two additional counts of sexual assault and a charge of breach of trust in relation to a witness in a criminal investigation.

Fisher was on active duty when he was charged in December with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and obstruction of justice.

He was working for the department's counter exploitation team, which investigates prostitution and criminal exploitation.

The service says in a statement that the new charges were approved by a senior Crown counsel from a different area of the province where Fisher worked.

The statement says Fisher is still bound by his original bail conditions of release.

His next court appearance has been set for May 30 in Surrey provincial court.

