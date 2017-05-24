Murder charge laid

Photo: Google Street View A Prince George man has been charged with murder

A 34-year-old Prince George man has been charged with murder in a death over the long weekend.

Christopher Clarke George has been charged with second-degree murder, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Charges stem from an incident early Saturday when police were called to a report of a disturbance near the corner of Oak Street and Porter Avenue.

There, police discovered two people suffering from serious injuries from an apparent assault.

A 30-year-old man and 20-year-old female were both transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Prince was arrested near the scene.

The male victim later died from his injuries, The female victim has since been released from hospital.

"All indications are that all the people involved were known to each other and this was a targeted attack as a result of a disagreement," police said in a statement.

The Prince George RCMP Serious Crime Section is leading the investigation.