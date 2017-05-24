Flood relief from Red Cross

Photo: Mike Nolan Flood waters driven by high winds in Okanagan Landing.

The Red Cross is coming to the aid of flood victims across the province.

Thanks to donations from people across the country, the Red Cross says it is making $600 available to registered households whose primary residence was damaged by flooding.

The funds are part of the organization's early recovery efforts to reach those most in need. Further support will be made available to affected individuals and families on a case-by-case basis.

"An evacuation has an immediate financial impact on families. Parents may need to take time off work to sandbag or repair their homes, and costs rise quickly for simple needs like replacing food in their fridge, transportation or purchasing a child's favourite toy that was lost," said Red Cross spokesperson Kimberley Nemrava.

"Thanks to the generous donations from Canadians, partners and businesses, the Red Cross has the opportunity to provide direct financial assistance to families to help ease the burden."

To be considered eligible for financial assistance, households that were evacuated and whose homes were damaged by flood waters can register for Red Cross assistance online, or by phone at 1-800-863-6582.

Families whose homes were impacted by slope movement or slides due to the rain event are also eligible.