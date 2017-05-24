42377

Windstorm cuts power

Last night's wind storm caused numerous outages across the Southern Interior, Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Central Interior.

According to BC Hydro's power outage list just after 7:30 a.m., a total of 16,188 customers were without power in the Thompson/Shuswap region and 2,472 customers were suffering an outage in the Okanagan/Kootenay region.

In Salmon Arm, hundreds of people remain without power.

According to a statement on the utility's website: "BC Hydro crews and contractors have made steady progress through the night and continue to work to restore remaining affected customers. Please continue to check back for the latest info. Thank you for your patience."

In all, according to a BC Hydro statement, about 210,000 in affected areas were left without power. More than 184,000 customers have been reconnected.

"There are currently less than 30,000 customers without power."

