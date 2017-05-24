Photo: Thinkstock.com

RCMP in Surrey responded to a drive-by shooting overnight.

Police responded to a report of gunshots near a townhouse complex in the area of 75th Avenue and 140th Street. A vehicle was struck, however there were no injuries.

It's not yet known if the shooting was targeted, says Sgt. Dale Jackson.

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is investigating and has released the scene.



Anyone with information is asked contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.