Floods below, snow above

First it was flooding, then it was wind... now, it's snow.

Mother Nature dealt a blow to the Okanagan Tuesday night, bringing all kinds of mayhem.

While valley residents were fighting high water pushed by strong winds, snow was falling at higher elevations.

Castanet readers report wet snow and near whiteout conditions on the Okanagan Connector overnight.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement just after 4:30 a.m. Merritt to Kelowna highway.

It reads: "Freezing levels over the B.C. Interior have dropped significantly in the wake of a cold front. Some highway passes can expect near or below freezing temperatures this morning. Precipitation may fall in the form of flurries over these passes this morning, with a few centimetres of snow possible. Motorists should be cautious of locally slippery conditions and reduced visibility."

That is confirmed by photos sent overnight from the area.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Check latest highway conditions at www.drivebc.ca.

