41367

BC  

Power out to thousands

- | Story: 197745

BC Hydro was reporting close to 70,000 homes and businesses without electricity late Tuesday due to strong winds throughout the province.

The utility says most of the outages, affecting more than 28,000 customers, were in the Thompson-Shuswap areas with a further 15,000 customers in the dark across the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast.

Hydro crews were also repairing downed power lines on Vancouver Island, the Central Interior and the Okanagan-Kooteney regions.

BC Hydro said it expects outages to increase until the winds abate and will not have exact restoration times until full damage assessments are completed.

Environment Canada had issued either wind warnings or special weather statements for much of B.C., saying westerly winds of 70-90 km/h were likely before easing overnight.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
41381
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40027
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40513


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...

41663