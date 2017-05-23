Woman killed in shooting

Photo: CTV/Chopper 9 Shooting scene in East Vancouver.

A woman has died following what police say appears to be a targeted shooting in East Vancouver.

Vancouver Police received reports of the shooting just after 5 p.m., near East 7th Avenue and St. Catherines Street.

The victim died in hospital.

Few details are available, but Const. Jason Doucette said the shooting appears to be targeted, and no arrests had been made.

Witnesses said a silver Toyota with a shot-out windshield was seen leaving the scene, and there was blood on the ground.

– with files from CTV Vancouver