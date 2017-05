Photo: Contributed

One of the most hotly contested riding in the province continues to be a nail biter.

A recount is being done in Courteny-Comox for frontrunners Jim Benninger of the Liberals and Ronna-Rae Leonard of the NDP.

Elections BC has put Lenoard ahead by 101 votes, but there are still almost 1,000 absentee ballots to count and the next update us expected at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Recounts are also being done in 13 other ridings.