Sea lion girl doing 'OK'

The young girl pulled off a Richmond dock by a sea lion over the weekend is being treated for a minor flesh wound.

The communications manager at Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Science Centre said staff have talked with the girl's family, but would not give further details.

Officials have not identified the girl or her family, but a post on the social media site Weibo appears to be from her mother: "My little treasure is OK. All we lost are two pairs of sunglasses."

The girl was wounded Saturday evening at Steveston wharf when the sea lion dragged her off the dock, into the water.

– with files from CTV Vancouver 

