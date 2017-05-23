42377

BC  

Reward for wounded otter

- | Story: 197707

An animal advocacy group is offering a $1,000 reward to help identity the person responsible for snaring a river otter in West Vancouver, leaving the creature suffering for days on end.

The adult female otter was found injured near Ambleside Pier on Sunday. The Fur-Bearers, an Vancouver-based anti-cruelty organization, went out and rescued the animal.

Wire was seen cutting into the flesh on the otter's neck, and the group believes it had been suffering for up to two weeks.

"The pain she must have endured is unfathomable," Fur-Bearers executive director Lesley Fox said in a news release. "There is absolutely no reason that such agony should be endured." 

The animal is being treated with antibiotics and is eating, and the Fur-Bearers said there is a chance the animal will eventually be able to be released back into the wild. 

It's possible the wire was being used for a legal, legitimate purpose, "by all accounts it looks and acts like a snare used out of season," Fox added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the B.C. Conservation Officers Service.  

-with files from CTV Vancouver 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
39730
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42137
40805
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40958


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...

41746