42377

BC  

Kootenay on flood watch

- | Story: 197686

Okanagan Lake isn’t the only body of water in the Southern Interior causing worry.

Emergency officials in Nelson say they’re concerned rising waters on Kootenay Lake could cause flooding.

While the lake is three feet below ‘full’ levels today, officials warn it could go as much as two feet over capacity.

“The city wants to advise residents that if lake levels were to rise to 1,754 feet, Nelson would experience flooding that would meet or exceed that of 2012,” Nelson Fire and Rescue Services said in a news release.

In July 2012, lake levels peaked at 1,753.87 feet, covering Lakeside Park with water. It was made worse when an intense thunderstorm hit soon after, overwhelming storm sewers, causing more flooding.

“Warm weather with heavy rains pose the greatest chance of elevated lake levels and potential for overland flooding,” officials said. “It is also important to note that wind can also increase the likelihood of flooding to occur by pushing lake levels higher in some areas.”

Public works crews have been clearing away debris from creek grates and will continue to conduct checks to make sure flows do not become blocked. Sand and bags are available to residents who may need them.

FortisBC, which operates several control structures on the Kootenay River, is also advising residents there is potential for flooding.

“Lake levels are predominately driven by natural inflows as a result of melting snow pack and precipitation, and the natural outflow constriction at Grohman Narrows,” the energy company said.

Fortis says it’s been operating its dams on the Kootenay River on maximum discharge since early March to help drain the lake.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
41844
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
37805
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42080


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...

38020