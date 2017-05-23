Kootenay on flood watch

Photo: Google Maps

Okanagan Lake isn’t the only body of water in the Southern Interior causing worry.

Emergency officials in Nelson say they’re concerned rising waters on Kootenay Lake could cause flooding.

While the lake is three feet below ‘full’ levels today, officials warn it could go as much as two feet over capacity.

“The city wants to advise residents that if lake levels were to rise to 1,754 feet, Nelson would experience flooding that would meet or exceed that of 2012,” Nelson Fire and Rescue Services said in a news release.

In July 2012, lake levels peaked at 1,753.87 feet, covering Lakeside Park with water. It was made worse when an intense thunderstorm hit soon after, overwhelming storm sewers, causing more flooding.

“Warm weather with heavy rains pose the greatest chance of elevated lake levels and potential for overland flooding,” officials said. “It is also important to note that wind can also increase the likelihood of flooding to occur by pushing lake levels higher in some areas.”

Public works crews have been clearing away debris from creek grates and will continue to conduct checks to make sure flows do not become blocked. Sand and bags are available to residents who may need them.

FortisBC, which operates several control structures on the Kootenay River, is also advising residents there is potential for flooding.

“Lake levels are predominately driven by natural inflows as a result of melting snow pack and precipitation, and the natural outflow constriction at Grohman Narrows,” the energy company said.

Fortis says it’s been operating its dams on the Kootenay River on maximum discharge since early March to help drain the lake.