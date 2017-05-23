Cops nab window smasher

Photo: Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism

A 25-year-old man spent much of the long weekend in a Nelson jail cell after smashing storefront windows in the city’s downtown early Sunday.

Police say they responded to an alarm about 5 a.m. on Sunday. While waiting for the owner to arrive, they spotted a young man picking up a sandwich board and throwing it through another’ window.

"Police quickly apprehended the male and arrested him for two counts of mischief under $5,000," says Sgt. Dino Falcone of the Nelson Police Department. "He was transported to the department and lodged in cells."

The man was remanded in custody until a court appearance today.

Police say damage to several stores and vehicles downtown was “estimated be in the thousands of dollars."

Police say they’d like to hear from any witnesses who might have seen the incident.