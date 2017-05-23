41717
39499

BC  

Big projects to slow the Coq

- | Story: 197676

Two major construction projects could slow your drive to the Coast.

Work is beginning on two big projects between Hope and Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway.

South of Merritt, crews will be resurfacing four lanes of the Dry Gulch Bridge, while 30 kilometres north of Hope, work to build the Box Canyon chain-up area continues. Work on both projects will continue through the summer, with completion expected in the fall.

Both projects will intermittently reduce traffic down to a single lane in each direction.

Overhead message signs and variable speed signs throughout the corridor will inform drivers to be aware of congestion ahead.

Check up-to-date travel information, closures and detours at DriveBC.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
41381
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41824
39334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39791


Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky

Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you nice snare sounds? We certainly didn’t.
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...
Sir Roger Moore dead at 89
Showbiz
British actor Sir Roger Moore has died aged 89. The James Bond...
A little bit of motivation that will help you power through the work week
Galleries
Motivation is the key to surviving the work week. Albeit a short...

40468