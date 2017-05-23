Big projects to slow the Coq

Photo: Twitter Dry Gulch Bridge

Two major construction projects could slow your drive to the Coast.

Work is beginning on two big projects between Hope and Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway.

South of Merritt, crews will be resurfacing four lanes of the Dry Gulch Bridge, while 30 kilometres north of Hope, work to build the Box Canyon chain-up area continues. Work on both projects will continue through the summer, with completion expected in the fall.

Both projects will intermittently reduce traffic down to a single lane in each direction.

Overhead message signs and variable speed signs throughout the corridor will inform drivers to be aware of congestion ahead.

Check up-to-date travel information, closures and detours at DriveBC.