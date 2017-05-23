Recounts uphold results

Photo: Elections BC

ElectionsBC is turning its attention to absentee ballots cast in British Columbia's tight election race after recounts in two ridings upheld the original outcome of the May 9 vote.

Following Monday's recount, the ElectionsBC website shows Courtenay-Comox New Democratic Party candidate Ronna Rae Leonard gained votes and now holds a slim 13 vote lead over Liberal Jim Benninger.

In Vancouver-False Creek Liberal Sam Sullivan added another nine votes to put him 569 votes ahead of his New Democratic Party challenger.

Absentee ballots have not yet been tallied in either riding and ElectionsBC officials expect that work to begin today.

The final count has been completed in 16 ridings, with the Liberals securing 11 seats and the New Democrats five, unchanged from election night.

Final vote counts for the other 71 ridings are expected to be complete by Wednesday and if absentee ballots don't alter the outcome, Liberals will have 43 seats, New Democrats 41 and the Green party will hold three, giving them the balance of power in a minority government.