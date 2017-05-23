'Don't feed the sea lions'

Experts are warning the public not to feed wildlife after dramatic video on the weekend of a child being pulled into the water by a sea lion at the Steveston wharf.

“I really think the animal was just frustrated,” Danielle Hyson of Vancouver Aquarium told CTV.

“Unfortunately, that animal looks like he’s very habituated to people because of the feeding that he’s learned over time,” she said.

The video shows people watching the animal and trying to lure it closer before it grabs the girl and pulls her in. A male family member jumps in immediately and pulls her to safety.

Steveston Harbour Authority chairman Robert Kiesman says fishermen on the docks constantly warn the public against feeding the animals.

“We’re actually hoping that all the media attention we’re getting on this weekend will actually turn out to be a good thing – that people will actually see why these rules are in place,” he said.

Feeding sea lions is illegal, and more warning signs have been put up at the popular tourist spot.

– with files from CTV Vancouver