Bear swipes hikers

A Squamish park and multiple trails are closed after a bear attacked two hikers on Sunday.

Buzz Henczel was walking a trail on Merrill Park at Garibaldi Highlands when a mother bear ran out of the bushes and swiped at the man's right calf.

“A man receiving scratches from a sow, protecting her cub,” said conservation officers. “The man and a woman were walking in the trails and the sow charged the couple as soon as she saw them.”

The man said the beautiful cinnamon momma bear ran out of the bushes no bluffing, no sound and just straight charged 10 feet.

Thankfully the two hikers had worked as wilderness guides and knew how to respond to their bear by outstretched their arms in the air to make themselves look large.

“The man's injuries are fortunately not serious,” said conservation officers.

Conservation officers said that bears are active in the community and ask anyone to let them know of bear sightings so they can track the bears’ whereabouts.

