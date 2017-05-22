Absentee ballots trickle in

Photo: Contributed

Counting is underway for thousands of absentee ballots that could determine the results of British Columbia's tight election.

Elections BC says the final count is complete in 16 ridings, with the Liberals securing 11 seats and the New Democrats five.

Results from the vote on May 9 show the Liberals with 43 seats, the NDP with 41 and Green party with three.

Elections BC says recounts have also finished for two ridings, including Comox-Courtenay, which the NDP won by nine ballots following the preliminary vote.

The recount has New Democratic candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard up by 13, though absentee ballots for the riding have yet to be counted.

A recount in Vancouver-False Creek has Liberal Sam Sullivan up by 569 votes.

Final vote counts for 71 ridings across the province are expected to be complete by Wednesday.