Fire causes air advisory

Photo: @VSAMaintenance A hazardous materials fire has left the Coq closed all morning

Interior Health has issued an air quality advisory for the area in and around Kingsvale, about 25 km south of Merritt, due to a tractor trailer fire on the Coquihalla Highway.

The truck, carrying “potentially hazardous chemicals” caught fire around 4 a.m. near the Coldwater Road exchange, forcing the closure of the highway in both directions.

People in the area who smell or taste anything unusual in the air are asked to seek shelter indoors and close windows and doors. If you continue to smell anything unusual indoors, you are advised to leave the immediate area and seek cleaner air.

Interior Health says the most likely symptoms would be mild to moderate irritation of the nose, throat, respiratory tract or eyes. At this time, it does not appear local water has been impacted by the fire.

Authorities have not divulged what exactly the truck was carrying, but a haz-mat team is on scene.

The highway remains closed, with the next update expected at 3 p.m.