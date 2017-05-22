Fire closes Coquihalla

Photo: @VSAMaintenance

UPDATE 8:15 a.m.

It appears the highway will remain closed for the entire morning.

DriveBC is reporting the next update will be available at 12 p.m.

ORIGINAL 7:15 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed 25 km south of Merritt due to a transport truck fire.

In a tweet, VSA Highway Maintenance stated the burning truck was carrying dangerous goods.

The highway has been closed since at least 4 a.m., and there is no word yet on when the road will reopen.

DriveBC is recommending motorists take the Fraser Canyon or Hope to Princeton Highway in the interim.

Castanet will update with more information as it becomes available.