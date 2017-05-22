41717

BC  

Fire closes Coquihalla

- | Story: 197597

UPDATE 8:15 a.m.

It appears the highway will remain closed for the entire morning.

DriveBC is reporting the next update will be available at 12 p.m.

ORIGINAL 7:15 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed 25 km south of Merritt due to a transport truck fire.

In a tweet, VSA Highway Maintenance stated the burning truck was carrying dangerous goods.

The highway has been closed since at least 4 a.m., and there is no word yet on when the road will reopen.

DriveBC is recommending motorists take the Fraser Canyon or Hope to Princeton Highway in the interim.

Castanet will update with more information as it becomes available.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42084
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42137
41052
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41227


What if British newscasters just couldn’t switch off that voice?

Must Watch
You know exactly the type of cadence we’re referring to. You wouldn’t want to hear it in everyday settings.
Daily Dose – May 22, 2017
Daily Dose
All aboard today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 22, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
This gallery is much safer than flying.
Chris Cornell’s wife blames prescription drug for suicide
Music
The widow of Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell has blamed his...
Roundup of Free Invitations to Produce
Uncategorized
Custom article writing really isn’t any various. Today it...

37222