Coquihalla partially open

Photo: @VSAMaintenance

UPDATE: 5:25 a.m.

DriveBC reports the Coquihalla Highway reopened to northbound traffic at 5:16 a.m.

Southbound lanes remain closed following Monday's hazardous goods fire.

Cleanup in the southbound lanes continues, and the highway is expected to fully reopen by 8 a.m.

UPDATE 11 p.m.



The Coquihalla Highway will remain closed and there is no estimated time of reopening.

DriveBC said at 10:45 p.m. there is no estimated time of opening as assessment is ongoing.

Hazardous material cleanup is still taking place and is expected to last overnight.

The next update is expected at 6 a.m.

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

It is expected the Coquihalla Highway will remain closed in both directions until midnight.

In a tweet, VSA Highway Maintenance wrote that a haz-mat assessment has been completed, and cleanup is now underway. Interior Health has issued an air quality advisory for the surrounding area.

Alternate routes to and from the Lower Mainland are available via the Fraser Canyon or Hope to Princeton Highway.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.

VSA Highway Maintenance has provided a brief update, stating that a haz-mat team is now on site.

There is still no estimated time of reopening. The next update is expected at 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL 7:15 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed 25 km south of Merritt due to a transport truck fire.

In a tweet, VSA Highway Maintenance stated the burning truck was carrying dangerous goods.

The highway has been closed since at least 4 a.m., and there is no word yet on when the road will reopen.

DriveBC is recommending motorists take the Fraser Canyon or Hope to Princeton Highway in the interim.

Castanet will update with more information as it becomes available.