41717
35299

BC  

Coq to stay closed all day

- | Story: 197597

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

It is expected the Coquihalla Highway will remain closed in both directions until midnight. 

In a tweet, VSA Highway Maintenance wrote that a haz-mat assessment has been completed, and cleanup is now underway. Interior Health has issued an air quality advisory for the surrounding area.

Alternate routes to and from the Lower Mainland are available via the Fraser Canyon or Hope to Princeton Highway.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.

VSA Highway Maintenance has provided a brief update, stating that a haz-mat team is now on site.

There is still no estimated time of reopening. The next update is expected at 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL 7:15 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed 25 km south of Merritt due to a transport truck fire.

In a tweet, VSA Highway Maintenance stated the burning truck was carrying dangerous goods.

The highway has been closed since at least 4 a.m., and there is no word yet on when the road will reopen.

DriveBC is recommending motorists take the Fraser Canyon or Hope to Princeton Highway in the interim.

Castanet will update with more information as it becomes available.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
41225
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40234
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41370


Just some rad basketball juggling trick shots, no big deal

Must Watch
We do not want to know how many takes it took to make this video.
Ruby Rose blasts Katy Perry’s ‘mean-spirited’ new song
Music
Ruby Rose has branded Katy Perry's latest track Swish Swish...
Monday Eats! – May 22, 2017
Galleries
The force is strong with this weeks Monday Eats!
Monday Eats! – May 22, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Concoctions no one thought possible.
Undercover arrest goes down
Must Watch
The driver noped out of there mighty quick, which is unfortunate...

38020
39499