3 hurt in May long crashes

Photo: CTV A Range Rover flipped onto its roof in a crash in Vancouver's West End Sunday morning.

Crashes in the Vancouver left three people injured over the long weekend, including one 50-year-old pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a car.

The Victoria Day long weekend is considered among the most dangerous weekend of driving in B.C., as warm weather brings out a need for speed among drivers.

Police are reportedly still investigating an incident in which a 50-year-old man was hit in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday night, at around 8 p.m.

Another crash downtown left two with minor injuries at the intersection of Howe Street and Davie Street Sunday morning.

Both of those people went to hospital after the crash, which happened at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday when a Range Rover flipped onto its roof.

The driver of that vehicle was not injured, but police say alcohol may have been a factor.

A Coquitlam house, too, was among the casualties, after a vehicle drove into it earlier on Sunday.

Crashes in Metro Vancouver tends to go up on the May long weekend, according to ICBC, which cites speed as a factor. Last year's May long saw 500 injuries and 1,900 crashes in B.C.

“We’re going to have more people on the road, not just drivers in vehicles, (but) more commercial traffic, more motorcycles,” said Sam Corea with ICBC. “People are rushing to get their destination or get back home."

An average of two people die in car crashes per year during the May long weekend.

–with files from CTV Vancouver