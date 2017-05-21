42377
41649

BC  

3 hurt in May long crashes

- | Story: 197590

Crashes in the Vancouver left three people injured over the long weekend, including one 50-year-old pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a car.

The Victoria Day long weekend is considered among the most dangerous weekend of driving in B.C., as warm weather brings out a need for speed among drivers.

Police are reportedly still investigating an incident in which a 50-year-old man was hit in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday night, at around 8 p.m.

Another crash downtown left two with minor injuries at the intersection of Howe Street and Davie Street Sunday morning.

Both of those people went to hospital after the crash, which happened at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday when a Range Rover flipped onto its roof.

The driver of that vehicle was not injured, but police say alcohol may have been a factor.

A Coquitlam house, too, was among the casualties, after a vehicle drove into it earlier on Sunday.

Crashes in Metro Vancouver tends to go up on the May long weekend, according to ICBC, which cites speed as a factor. Last year's May long saw 500 injuries and 1,900 crashes in B.C.

“We’re going to have more people on the road, not just drivers in vehicles, (but) more commercial traffic, more motorcycles,” said Sam Corea with ICBC. “People are rushing to get their destination or get back home."

An average of two people die in car crashes per year during the May long weekend.

–with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
42415
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39791


An astonishing illustration of how much faster F1 cars are than other race cars

Must Watch
The F1 car starts a full 40 seconds behind aMercedes SL63 and 25 seconds behind a V8 Supercar, and still easily catches them...
Johnny Depp failed to surprise ride-goers at Disneyland
Showbiz
Johnny Depp failed to shock Pirates of the Caribbean ride-goers...
If you could photograph your dreams, it might look something like this
Galleries
Istanbul-based visual artist Hseyin ahin doesn’t just...
If you could photograph your dreams, it might look something like this (2)
Galleries
Though his craft of layering multiple photos is practiced by...
When you’ve got a Coke habit
Must Watch
The Summer after 10th grade Mike spent two solid weeks with...

42391