High stream flows expected

As the snowpack begins to melt in earnest, the River Forecast Centre has issued a number of new high streamflow advisories for regions of the Southern Interior.

They include:

  • Okanagan Valley including Mission Creek
  • Shuswap region including the Shuswap River, Eagle River and surrounding tributaries
  • Boundary region including the Kettle River
  • Similkameen River including tributaries
  • West Kootenay including Slocan River, Salmo River, and surrounding areas
  • East Kootenay

High streamflow advisories continue for:

  • Nicola River downstream of Merritt 
  • Salmon River 

A high streamflow advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected.  Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

A flood watch remains in effect for:

  • Nicola River at Merritt and upstream, including Nicola Lake and tributaries

A flood watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed their banks.  Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

The River Forecast Centre will continue to monitor conditions and will update the advisory as needed.

