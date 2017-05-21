Sea Lion grabs child

41783
A heart-stopping incident that was captured on video Saturday at a Vancouver area wharf is getting a lot of play on YouTube and Twitter.

The video, posted by Vancouver resident Michael Fujiwara, shows a sea lion suddenly pull a little girl into the water at Steveston Wharf in Richmond.

The marine mammal appears to have been drawn to the dock by adults who were reportedly throwing bread crumbs into the water.

At one point the sea lion swims near the dock where the people are gathered. The little girl then moves closer, sitting at the very edge of the wharf — and that's when, in a split second, the sea lion jumps up, grabs her dress in its mouth and drags her into the water.

As screams erupt from the crowd, a man immediately leaps into the water, grabs the child and hauls her to safety.

The girl appeared terrified but physically unharmed, and was immediately whisked away from the scene by an adult.

