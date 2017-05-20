41783
41648

BC  

Long wait for ferries

- | Story: 197549

Many Vancouverites looking to leave the city for the long weekend waited for hours to board ferries on Friday, despite BC Ferries adding dozens of extra sailings.

Travellers who didn’t make reservations ahead of time were caught off guard by the volume of vehicles and walk-on passengers waiting to get onto the vessels.

“Everybody’s going away for the weekend, so I thought getting the 8 o’clock or the 5 o’clock might be crowded,” said one man.

Some, however, made the most of the wait.

“If you want to spend $15 to make a reservation…it’s pretty easy and it’s totally worth it, especially if you’ve got kids, family or you’ve got to be somewhere in a hurry, whereas obviously I don’t,” said one ferry-goer at Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal who used the time to clean his truck.

BC Ferries announced last week it would add a total of 89 extra sailings on its most popular routes for the Victoria Day long weekend, including 60 extra sailings from the Tsawwassen terminal.

The latest information on ferry departures and wait times is available on BC Ferries’ twitter feed. 

With files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
42060
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39638
41947
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39791


How to pet a dog

Must Watch
I’ve been doing it wrong all these years. *face palms*
Selena Gomez given permission for Talking Heads sample on new single
Music
Selena Gomez was given permission by Talking Heads' David...
You had one job and completely botched it!
Galleries
These people took their one job and messed it up royally.
You had one job and completely botched it! (2)
Galleries
Amazing how some people can fail on such a huge level.
Janitor finally gets through to a group of high schoolers who were making his job harder.
Must Watch
Just when you thought this was going to become a tear...

41637