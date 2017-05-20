41717
Cop shooting ruled suicide

A coroner's inquest jury that reviewed the case of a Victoria man who died during a confrontation with police has classified the death as a suicide.

Twenty-year-old Rhett Mutch was shot in the neck after Victoria police responded to a 911 call from his mother's home on Nov. 1, 2014.

An independent civilian investigation cleared the officer who fired the fatal shot, saying Mutch was holding a knife, refused to drop it and charged at other police arriving at the scene.

The coroner's jury issued 12 recommendations Friday that focus on police response for those in mental health crises, as well as expanding support for youth transitioning out of government care.

One recommendation urges the Ministry of Health to provide sufficient funding to the Integrated Mobile Crisis Response team program to ensure it can maintain around the clock services seven days per week.

The jurors also recommended the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General ensure that online retraining for Crisis Intervention De-escalation is refreshed with new and relevant scenarios every two years.

