PM promises pipeline help

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he'll work with British Columbia and Alberta to move ahead with his government's agenda of creating jobs while transitioning toward a lower-carbon economy.

Trudeau was asked on Friday about the possibility that B.C. could wind up with a government that opposes the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. He suggested that the province's NDP and Greens, who oppose the project, are "wrong" in their position.

"Canadians understand that we need to both protect the environment and build a better economy at the same time. Anyone proposing a false choice around that is wrong," he said at an event in Surrey.

The final count from the recent provincial election, including absentee ballots, will be completed next week and the Greens are poised to hold the balance of power if a minority government is confirmed.

NDP Leader John Horgan has vowed to use "every tool in the toolbox" to stop the Trans Mountain expansion, but he hasn't been specific about what those tools are.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has said that no province has the power to stop Kinder Morgan Canada's expansion of the pipeline that runs from the Edmonton area to Burnaby and which her government staunchly supports.

The federal government approved the $7.4-billion expansion late last year.

Trudeau was at a Surrey recreation centre to promote his government's Canada Child Benefit. He then met with people at a Filipino restaurant in Surrey before visiting Abbotsford's Gur Sikh Temple along with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

