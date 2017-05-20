Highway 3 reopened

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

Drive BC reports the highway reopened at 2:18 a.m.

UPDATE: 10:06 p.m.

Highway 3 is reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic. An assessment is in progress. No detour is available.

UPDATE: 9:26 p.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions 10 km east of Osoyoos because of Vehicle Incident. Estimated time of opening is 10:00 pm. An assessment in progress. No detour is available. Next update time 10:00 p.m.

ORIGINAL

Highway 3 is closed in both directions 10 km east of Osoyoos because of Vehicle Incident. Estimated time of opening is 9:15 p.m. An assessment is in progress. No detour is available.