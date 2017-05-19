Motorized boat ban

Photo: Google Maps

Motorized boats have been banned, effective immediately, on Nicola and Stump lakes near Merritt.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the public safety announcement Friday, due to concerns about rising lake levels caused by flooding.

The ban will be lifted once lake levels begin to drop and it is deemed that motorized boating will not pose a threat to people and properties.

The main concerns are boater safety due to debris in the water, and to minimize further damage to lakefront properties.

Anyone in violation of the ban is subject to prosecution and/or fines.