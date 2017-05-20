Coaster ready to roll

Contributed Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort has reopened its star summer attraction.

The Pipe Mountain Coaster will be ready to go for the long weekend.

After an amazing inaugural season in 2016, The Pipe is going to be open seven days a week from May 20, to October 1. To celebrate the Victoria Day long weekend, The Pipe will open with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 20 to May 22.

For most of the summer, hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This unique single-track coaster can reach speeds of up to 42 km/hr as it snakes 1.4 kilometres from Revelation Lodge down to the Village Plaza. Unlike a traditional coaster, the rider controls their speed.

New for summer 2017, guests can enjoy spectacular views as they ride the Revelation Gondola all the way to its top, at 1,682 metres. Once there, they can soak in the glacier views or explore the natural landscape with four kilometres of new walking and hiking trails.

For hours, rates, and packages, visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com/pipe