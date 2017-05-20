42377
37404

BC  

Coaster ready to roll

- | Story: 197497

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort has reopened its star summer attraction.

The Pipe Mountain Coaster will be ready to go for the long weekend.

After an amazing inaugural season in 2016, The Pipe is going to be open seven days a week from May 20, to October 1. To celebrate the Victoria Day long weekend, The Pipe will open with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 20 to May 22.

For most of the summer, hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This unique single-track coaster can reach speeds of up to 42 km/hr as it snakes 1.4 kilometres from Revelation Lodge down to the Village Plaza. Unlike a traditional coaster, the rider controls their speed.

New for summer 2017, guests can enjoy spectacular views as they ride the Revelation Gondola all the way to its top, at 1,682 metres. Once there, they can soak in the glacier views or explore the natural landscape with four kilometres of new walking and hiking trails.

For hours, rates, and packages, visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com/pipe

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
41809
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39638
42052
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40949


Man gobbles at turkeys, turkeys gobble back

Must Watch
There will probably be a turkey uprising one day because of videos like this.
Daily Dose – May 20, 2017
Daily Dose
How shocking is today’s Daily Dose? This shocking…
Daily Dose – May 20, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get comfortable before checking out the rest of this gallery!
Cher: ‘I’m not a fan of my music’
Music
Cher is not impressed with any of her pop hits from the 1970s.
TGIF Gifs – May 19, 2017
Galleries
Swing through some of the best gifs of the week! World’s...

38899
39499