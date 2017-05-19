Foul play in disappearance?

Photo: RCMP

RCMP are concerned that a 55-year-old woman who was reported missing in Prince George on Sunday may have met with foul play.

Police say Roberta Marie Sims was reported missing by a concerned member of the public and her disappearance is suspicious and out of character.

The RCMP's serious crime unit in Prince George has been asked to lead the investigation.

Cpl. Craig Douglass says Sims's dog and vehicle have been found.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen Sims or her dark red 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer since May 1 to contact them.

They are also asking business owners and managers to check their video surveillance.

Sims also goes by the first name Robin or Bobby and the last names Chambers or Jacobson.