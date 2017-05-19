41783
Landslide threat eases

Residents of nine evacuated homes near Kamloops are being allowed to return as the threat of a landslide eases.

Twenty-two people were forced off their properties along Highway 5, about 18 kilometres north of Kamloops, on April 27.

Officials feared the water-saturated ground on the slope above the homes was sliding, but efforts to drain water from the hillside have been successful and the evacuation order has been lifted.

City of Kamloops Emergency Operations Centre spokeswoman Tammy Robertson says the slope is still moving between two and four millimetres every 24 hours.

She says the movement does not pose an imminent threat.

