Puppy shot with pellet gun

A Victoria area puppy was shot at least a dozen times with a pellet gun.

Lorne King says his yellow Labrador, Ozzy, was left bleeding after the attack, Wednesday.

His wife, Debra, says staff at a local vet clinic couldn’t believe it.

The vet dug out several pellets and will take X-rays to see if more are lodged in the dog's body. 

“Emotionally I could not believe that I live in a neighbourhood that somebody is shooting my dog,” Debra told CTV.

“I mean look at him, how could anybody do that to an innocent animal?”

It's not known who is responsible, but police say the person could receive a fine for animal cruelty and charges.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

