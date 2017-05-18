Electoral reform on the table

Photo: Contributed B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver speaks outside the legislature grounds in Victoria, Wednesday.

Neither of British Columbia's two main political parties are ruling out changing the province's electoral system without holding a referendum.

The B.C. New Democrats campaign platform included putting the question of electoral reform to voters, but Leader John Horgan now says he's open to compromising with the Greens, who want the change introduced without a general vote.

Horgan made the statements today following his first caucus meeting held since the election.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark said earlier this week that she wants to discuss the issue with the other parties before taking a firm stand, but added that she campaigned for electoral reform during her time as a radio talk show host in Vancouver.

No single party secured a majority of seats during last week's election, leaving the Liberals with 43, the NDP 41 and the Greens 3, though those results won't be confirmed until after next week's absentee ballots are counted.

B.C. has voted on reforming the province's electoral system on two occasions in recent history, but both attempts failed.