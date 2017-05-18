Dramatic river rescue

41783
A woman in Prince George was pulled out of the Nechako River, saved from drowning by a police officer and dog on Thursday.

Police received a report of a woman who had gone into the Nechako River at about 10:30 a.m., near the Cameron Street Bridge.

A pair of off-duty 911 operators that happened to be walking alongside the river called into the RCMP, providing updates as to where the woman was.

A few minutes later, emergency crews began arriving and setting up at various points along the river. Two officers were helped by a boat operator and began searching from the water.

Shortly after, the woman was spotted about 700 metres down from where she entered the river. Cst. Cole Ebling, a general duty officer, ran into the fast moving river and began making his way to the woman.

While this was happening, an off-duty police officer sent his his personal, non-police, dog into the river to grab the female. The dog got to the woman first, and began pulling her towards Cst. Ebling, who then took her to shore.

"Cst. Ebeling's actions and bravery exemplify the efforts and sacrifices our police officers and employees make each and every day here in Prince George" says Supt. Warren Brown, the officer in charge of the Prince George RCMP.  

"Because of Cst. Ebeling's commitment to public safety, he sacrificed his own safety to save the life of a person who would have drowned. I simply cannot ask more of an effort than that."

