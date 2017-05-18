Body found, one arrested

Photo: Contributed

North District RCMP have a “person of interest” in custody after a body was found on the shore of Francois Lake, about 200 km west of Prince George.

Police in Burns Lake were called at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday by multiple members of the community.

“Police are working hard to gather all the evidence,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release. “The police believe that there is no risk to the community.”

Saunderson added that more information will be released as it becomes available.