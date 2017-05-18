42377
42453

BC  

Body found, one arrested

- | Story: 197416

North District RCMP have a “person of interest” in custody after a body was found on the shore of Francois Lake, about 200 km west of Prince George.

Police in Burns Lake were called at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday by multiple members of the community.

“Police are working hard to gather all the evidence,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release. “The police believe that there is no risk to the community.”

Saunderson added that more information will be released as it becomes available.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
38398
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39638
39834
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39625


Photographer shoots Formula 1 with 104-year-old camera

Galleries
If ever there was a sport that required rapid fire photography, Formula One racing is it. Which makes what photographer Joshua...
Photographer shoots Formula 1 with 104-year-old camera (2)
Galleries
The photographer clearly has an incredible eye for detail,
YouTube chef cooks tiny food in mini kitchen
Must Watch
“Why?” you ask? Why not!?
Jennifer Hudson doesn’t do vocal warm-ups before singing
Music
Jennifer Hudson doesn't need to do any vocal preparation...
Seven ways to reduce your stress right freaking now
Must Watch
Buy yourself a houseplant, light some candles and make out next...

39260