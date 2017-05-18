Missing teen found dead

Photo: CTV

A missing teen has been found dead in Nanaimo.

The search for missing Makayla Chang, 16, has been ongoing since March 17 when she was last seen.

RCMP confirmed Thursday a body was recovered and they believe it's Chang.

Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit is leading the investigation into the suspected murder.

RCMP said the teen might have been with 53-year-old Steven Michael Bacon back in March.

Police and search and rescue teams have been scouring the Harbour City for two months trying to find the teen.

No further information about where the body was found or the cause of death was provided by police.



—with files from CTV News.