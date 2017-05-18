Police draw guns at school

Photo: CTV

Officer surrounded a Vancouver elementary school with their weapons drawn after a man ran inside saying he was being chased by someone with a gun.

Annie B. Jamieson Elementary School, located near Oak Street and West 49th Avenue was on a precautionary lockdown.

Vancouver police spoke to the man but didn't find the other man on site.

The lockdown was lifted at 12:25 p.m. after police determined there was no risk to the students or public.

The man was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

—with files from CTV News.