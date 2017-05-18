Emergency in Merritt

Photo: TNRD

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has declared a state of local emergency.

Flooding in Area N (Nicola Valley – South) prompted the measure, which was taken Thursday.

The declaration provides the TNRD with the authority to perform emergency works within and around waterways, including constructing or placing erosion protection works or flood protection works as needed, â€‹to protect the health, safety or welfare of residents or to limit damage to property.

It also gives the district authority to clear obstructions from bridges or culverts.

Residents are reminded that if they feel they are in imminent danger, they should evacuate immediately.

The TNRD Emergency Operations Centre can be reached at 1-866-377-7188.

Regional staff or agents are empowered to implement all procedures considered necessary to prevent or to alleviate effects of the emergency.