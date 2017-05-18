Cops will be watching

Photo: RCMP

The snow's gone, the sun is (mostly) out, and a long weekend is at hand.

The temptation may be to hit the road. But if you do, be aware police are watching.

During last year’s May long weekend, RCMP handed out 1,034 speeding tickets on B.C.’s highways – 143 of those for excessive speed.

They also issued 113 alcohol and drug infractions, including 45 drivers who were handed 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions for failing a roadside impaired test.

Distracted drivers were slapped with 76 violation tickets for using of an electronic device, and 34 tickets were issued for unsafe passing.

“This weekend may be the traditional start of vacation season, but it is also the start of our summer enforcement season,” warns Const. Melissa Wutke with RCMP Traffic Services.

“Speed is still the leading cause of car crash fatalities in BC,” she says, “and speed is involved in 94 deaths, on average, across B.C. each year.”