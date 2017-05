Photo: CTV

A baby weighing nearly 14 pounds was born on Monday, the largest the Cranbrook hospital had ever seen.

Shawn Tyson Williams Burgoyne was 13 pounds, 9.5 ounces when he entered the world at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

The average weight of a newborn is around 7.5 pounds.

His mother told CTV Vancouver that she was shocked by how big he is and how he’s just so chunky and cute.

- with files from CTV Vancouver.