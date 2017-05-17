Accused killer found

Photo: Surveillance image

The man accused of murdering a man in broad daylight outside a Surrey hotel in March and then dumping his vehicle in Kelowna has been found in Merritt.

Johnny Drynock, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Birinderjeet Bhangu.

Bhangu was sitting in his vehicle outside outside a Comfort Inn Hotel on March 13, just before 2:30 p.m., when a man walked up and shot him, killing him.

The RCMP believe the shooting was a targeted attack, as Bhangu was known to police.

On March 17, police released a photo of the suspect, which led to the identification of Drynock.

Drynock has been in custody in Merritt since April 8, on unrelated firearms charges.

“Following two months of exhaustive work and intensive evidence gathering, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has received charge approval for first degree murder against Mr. Drynock,” said Staff Sergeant Jennifer Pound in a release. “The media and the public played an integral role in assisting IHIT identify the suspect and ensuring any issues surrounding public safety were not overlooked.”

Bhangu's family released a statement following the charge.

“Birinder was a very loving, respectful and warm-hearted individual who did not deserve to be taken from us so soon in this horrendous way,” reads the statement. “Although, Birinder’s loss will forever impact our lives in a way that even we will truly never understand, the first-degree murder charge has brought a sense of relief to all of our hearts.”

Drynock is expected to appear in court in Surrey on May 19.