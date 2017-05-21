Cancer breakthrough in BC

41367
BC Cancer Agency scientists have uncovered seven new subtypes of ovarian cancer.

Their work could result in new treatment strategies for patients who don't respond well to chemotherapy. 

The discovery, published in Nature Genetics, analyzed the genetic information of more than 100 patients to identify abnormalities in the DNA of ovarian cancer cells. 

Two of the new genetic subtypes belong to a common and deadly form of ovarian cancer called high grade serous carcinoma.

“This study demonstrates that patterns of changes across the DNA inside cancer cells can help direct drug development efforts for the hardest-to-treat subtypes of ovarian cancer,” says Dr. Sohrab Shah, senior scientist at the BC Cancer Agency, who led the research.

The other subtypes were found by analyzing clear cell, endometriod and adult granulosa cell ovarian cancers. The results suggest that some of these subtypes may be susceptible to existing treatments. Clinical trials are needed to confirm the results, however.

More than 300 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year in B.C.

 

