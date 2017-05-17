Weaver says Clark 'reckless'

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver speaks outside the legislature grounds in Victoria, Wednesday.

British Columbia's Green party leader says he plans to use his party's increased political clout in the legislature to fight Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Andrew Weaver says they believe it's their responsibility to stop the federally-approved project that would triple the shipment capacity of Alberta oil products to the B.C. coast.

Weaver says the Greens will seek intervener status to support mounting legal challenges by First Nations and municipalities opposed to the project.

When Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced on Tuesday that her province had been given intervener status in the legal action, she said she believes one province or region can't hold hostage the economy of another province.

Weaver says B.C. Premier Christy Clark's support for the project was reckless.

Three Green members were elected to B.C.'s legislature last week and they are now in the position of wielding considerable political power in what could be a minority government after the final ballots are counted.